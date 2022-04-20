Head-To-Head Survey: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) & Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) and Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Horizon Therapeutics Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.13% -45.76% Horizon Therapeutics Public 16.57% 26.66% 13.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Horizon Therapeutics Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Horizon Therapeutics Public 1 0 7 0 2.75

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 60.97%. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus target price of $137.38, suggesting a potential upside of 19.72%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Volatility and Risk

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Horizon Therapeutics Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.08 million 1,022.51 -$107.64 million ($2.80) -8.25 Horizon Therapeutics Public $3.23 billion 8.15 $534.49 million $2.23 51.46

Horizon Therapeutics Public has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Therapeutics Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). The company is also developing CRN04777, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN04894, an oral adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Cushing's and congenital adrenal hyperplasia diseases. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation. It markets TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) for intravenous infusion; KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) for intravenous infusion; RAVICTI (glycerol phenylbutyrate) oral liquid; PROCYSBI (cysteamine bitartrate) delayed-release capsules and granules for oral use; ACTIMMUNE (interferon gamma-1b) injection for subcutaneous use; BUPHENYL (sodium phenylbutyrate) tablets and powder for oral use; QUINSAIR (levofloxacin) solution for inhalation; and UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) injection for intravenous use. The company also markets PENNSAID (diclofenac sodium topical solution) for topical use; DUEXIS (ibuprofen/famotidine) tablets for oral use; RAYOS (prednisone) delayed-release tablets for oral use; and VIMOVO (naproxen/esomeprazole magnesium) delayed-release tablets for oral use. It has collaboration agreements with HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC.; Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.; Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.; and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company and changed its name to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company in May 2019. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with additional offices in Deerfield, Illinois; Chicago, Illinois; Lake Forest, Illinois; South San Francisco, California; Washington, D.C.; Gaithersburg, Maryland; Rockville, Maryland; and Mannheim, Germany.

