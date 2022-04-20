Head-To-Head Survey: Societal CDMO (SCTL) versus Its Competitors

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Societal CDMO to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Societal CDMO alerts:

62.3% of Societal CDMO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Societal CDMO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Societal CDMO and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Societal CDMO $75.36 million -$11.37 million -5.13 Societal CDMO Competitors $1.83 billion $238.18 million -1.76

Societal CDMO’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Societal CDMO. Societal CDMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Societal CDMO and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Societal CDMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Societal CDMO Competitors 6099 20627 42989 857 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 102.36%. Given Societal CDMO’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Societal CDMO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Societal CDMO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Societal CDMO -15.15% -56.66% -11.14% Societal CDMO Competitors -4,343.45% -115.55% -11.42%

Volatility & Risk

Societal CDMO has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Societal CDMO’s peers have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Societal CDMO (Get Rating)

Societal CDMO, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It offers its products in the form of oral solid doses, sterile injectables, oral liquids, tablets, topicals, liquid/powder filled capsules, ophthalmic droppers, liposomes, and nano/microparticles, as well as in the areas of aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Societal CDMO, Inc. in March 2022. Societal CDMO, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.