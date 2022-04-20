Helmerich & Payne (HP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HP opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 in the last ninety days. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after purchasing an additional 521,367 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

