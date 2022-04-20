Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Shares Down 2.5%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 9,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 8,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

About Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY)

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

