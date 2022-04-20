Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,133.19

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,133.19 ($14.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,214.50 ($15.80). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,204 ($15.66), with a volume of 40,113 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.95) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.66) to GBX 1,200 ($15.61) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,357.50 ($17.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,125.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,133.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 26.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.11), for a total transaction of £504,000 ($655,737.70).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

