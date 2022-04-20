Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $129.36

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.36 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 142.88 ($1.86). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 137.80 ($1.79), with a volume of 894,664 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOC shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.02) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 177.40 ($2.31).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of £708.12 million and a PE ratio of 12.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

