Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.55

Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.55 and traded as high as $15.80. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 157,903 shares traded.
HOLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.51%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
