Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.55

Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.55 and traded as high as $15.80. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 157,903 shares traded.

HOLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

