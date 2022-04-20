Hologic (HOLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Hologic has set its Q2 guidance at $1.50-1.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.90-5.20 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 695,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,273,000 after acquiring an additional 60,151 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 445,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hologic by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.