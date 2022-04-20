HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $475.05

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.05 ($6.18) and traded as high as GBX 529.10 ($6.88). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 525.60 ($6.84), with a volume of 21,485,821 shares traded.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.25) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.15) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.64) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.30) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.94) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 553.82 ($7.21).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 517.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 475.05. The firm has a market cap of £106.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($367,517.46).

About HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

