Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.66. 920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in Humankind US Stock ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 249,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

