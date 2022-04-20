Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Get Infinera alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INFN. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

INFN opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Infinera has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. Infinera’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Infinera by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.