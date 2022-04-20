Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.59. 13,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 12,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Itafos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

