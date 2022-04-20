Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is involved in producing industrial machinery. The company’s business segments include Steel and Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products and Real Estate and Other Businesses. Steel and Energy Products segment manufactures and sells iron and steel products, chemical machinery, nuclear power-related machinery, metallic mold, petroleum refinery, petrochemistry, general chemical products, pressure containers, clad plates, various steel pipes and wind generated power machinery. Industry Machinery segment manufactures and sells plastic injection machines, resin manufacturing and processing machinery, hollow molding machines, fluid machines, hydraulic equipment, electronic equipment and display manufacturing equipment, magnesium alloy injection machines and other machinery. Real Estate and Others segment is involved in the real estate leasing and development businesses. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Japan Steel Works in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPSWY opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Japan Steel Works has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $491.52 million during the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 4.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Japan Steel Works will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

