JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 148.60 ($1.93). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.92), with a volume of 21,084,620 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.12) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.25) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.71) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 507.86 ($6.61).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 153.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.