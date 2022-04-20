Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 12,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 167,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Jiuzi at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

