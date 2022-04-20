JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 491 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 134,559 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 758,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $255,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.82.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.74.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

