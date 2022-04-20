Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Shares Down 2.9%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.95 ($0.08). Approximately 420,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 873,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.13 ($0.08).

The company has a market cap of £25.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.49.

In related news, insider Dan Poulter purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,850 ($5,009.11).

Kanabo Group Plc develops and distributes cannabis-derived products for medical patients. It also offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. The company offers its products under the Kanabo brand name. Kanabo Group Plc was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

