Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.33

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.33 and traded as high as C$7.72. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$7.62, with a volume of 2,476,071 shares traded.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.65 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company has a market cap of C$9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.61.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6115542 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 56.07%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at C$18,635,354.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

