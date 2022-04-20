Kraft Heinz (KHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,558.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 135,484 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 482,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,289 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

