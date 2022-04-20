L’Air Liquide (EPA:AI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $150.50

L’Air Liquide S.A. (EPA:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €150.50 ($161.83) and traded as high as €163.64 ($175.96). L’Air Liquide shares last traded at €162.90 ($175.16), with a volume of 758,128 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of €152.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €150.50.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile (EPA:AI)
Featured Stories
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.