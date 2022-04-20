Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 63,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 14,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

