Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $108.75 and last traded at $108.75. 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.40.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day moving average of $124.11.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

