Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Shares Up 30%

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 30% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.91 and last traded at 0.91. 24,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 10,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.63.

Legion Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGCP)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

