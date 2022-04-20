Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $280.26

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €280.26 ($301.35) and traded as high as €296.45 ($318.76). Linde shares last traded at €295.90 ($318.17), with a volume of 1,072,960 shares changing hands.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a €345.00 ($370.97) target price on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($351.61) price target on Linde in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) price target on Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($347.31) price target on Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €312.29 ($335.79).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €274.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €280.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $148.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

