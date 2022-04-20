Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.36.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.