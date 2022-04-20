Lynch Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,400 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 134,559 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.82. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.