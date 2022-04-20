LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.73.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

