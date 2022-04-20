MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $51.69 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,679 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.5% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

