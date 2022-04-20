MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

