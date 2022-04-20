Marston’s (LON:MARS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 78.15 ($1.02). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 74.35 ($0.97), with a volume of 1,449,950 shares changing hands.

MARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

The firm has a market cap of £471.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.54.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

