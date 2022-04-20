Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 9,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 116,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

