Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $747.43

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 747.43 ($9.72) and traded as high as GBX 769.80 ($10.02). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 765.80 ($9.96), with a volume of 622,224 shares.

MGGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.41) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.41) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.76) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 191.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 758.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 747.43.

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.82), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($85,411.46). Also, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £505,855.36 ($658,151.65). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 886 shares of company stock valued at $389,567.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

