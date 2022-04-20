Meritage Homes (MTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter. Meritage Homes has set its FY22 guidance at $23.15-24.65 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Meritage Homes to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.