Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ CASH opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,005. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.