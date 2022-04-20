Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,841 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.68 and a 200-day moving average of $310.82. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

