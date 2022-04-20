Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,828 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

