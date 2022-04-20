Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665,544 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,892 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $560,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.74.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.68 and a 200 day moving average of $310.82. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

