Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 134,559 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 758,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $255,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

