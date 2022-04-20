Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,953 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.0% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $255,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,983,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.74.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

