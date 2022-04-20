Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,691 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.