Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.5% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $66,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.68 and a 200-day moving average of $310.82. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

