Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 237.36 ($3.09). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 232 ($3.02), with a volume of 285,696 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.03) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 353 ($4.59).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

