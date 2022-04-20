Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monro were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Monro by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Monro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Monro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

MNRO stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

