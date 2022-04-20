Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.19. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

