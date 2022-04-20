Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MUR opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 2.69.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUR. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

