National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.44. National Bankshares shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 9,790 shares.

NKSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,826,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

