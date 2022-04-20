Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NEPH stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 186.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nephros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,532,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

