NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $164.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been given a $164.00 target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $137.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.91. NIKE has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $215.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,828,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 430,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.