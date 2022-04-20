NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.62. NN shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 577,473 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $112.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.65.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. NN had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NN news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $54,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NN by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in NN in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NN by 79.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

