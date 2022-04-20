Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Trading Up 9.5%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.
Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordic Semiconductor ASA (NRSDY)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.