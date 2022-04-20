Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Trading Up 9.5%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

